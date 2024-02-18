KMC to execute several projs under National Mission for Clean Ganga

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to undertake several projects under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) which includes renovation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and British era brick-made underground



sewerage systems.

The KMC placed its Budget for the 2024-25 financial year on Saturday. Under Town Planning and Development, the civic body plans to take up several projects, many of which will be executed as part of NMCG.

It was learnt that the e-tender for the Tolly Nullah (Adi Ganga) project, which involves construction of a sewage treatment plant with capacity of 25.1 MLD and renovation of 23 pumping stations, has already been called and is set to be approved soon. The project was approved by NMCG with the World Bank financial assistance scheme.

Further, lock gates and pumping stations will be constructed at the confluence of Tolly Nullah and Ganga with financial assistance from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). KMC is making necessary arrangements to implement the project.

KMC is also planning to renovate Garden Reach STP and eight ancillary pumping stations, and the roads linked to it with financial support from NMCG. Necessary approval work is underway for the tender process, it

was learnt.

NMCG funds will also be used for renovation of Keorapukur STP and the ancillary pumping stations for which the e-tender is to be soon called, according

to KMC.

Several century-old brick sewer systems will also undergo renovation at several places in the city which includes Raja Dinendra Road. This will be done with financial assistance from the Town Planning Development department under the state government which will also fund the renovation of the brick sewer system on Judges Court Road. Similar work will also be undertaken from Moulali to Palmar Bazaar, and from Ballygunge Park Road and Mullen Street to Rifle

Range Road.