KMC to evict outsiders occupying its quarters meant for ‘regular employees’

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to evict outsiders who are occupying quarters meant for civic body workers and has even decided to move court for the same.



Recently, KMC councillor Minakshi Ganguly asked the Mayor, Firhad Hakim, about the total number of such quarters under the civic body.

She enquired whether the occupants of such quarters have proper documents and who does the maintenance work of these quarters. She especially enquired about one such quarter in Ward 12.

The Mayor said that presently there are 147 such quarters under KMC. He informed that all the workers have identity documents and that quarters are maintained by the borough executive engineers.

He informed the councillor there are two quarters in Ward 12. Hakim also shared that KMC presently has no data pertaining to these quarters.

He shared that several retired personnel stay in such quarters but outsiders are also occupying such establishments. “We are now trying to vacate these through proper planning. These quarters are only meant for regular employees and not outsiders,” the Mayor asserted.

Hakim clarified that KMC is also willing to go to court to act against illegal occupation of these premises. Sources said that complaints regarding outsiders were conveyed to KMC earlier too but no action was taken.

It is learnt that the residents are even allowing their kin to stay there. In some of these quarters, non-KMC workers who come from districts to work in the city

are residing.