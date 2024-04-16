KMC to ensure illegal properties are denied power connection

Kolkata: In a bid to add teeth to its drive against illegal constructions, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have asked CESC to desist from providing electric supply connections to unauthorised constructions while asking the Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamp Revenue (IGR & CSR) not to allow registration of deeds of such properties.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has been holding a series of meetings with department officials following the Garden Reach building collapse incident which killed 13 persons. In one of these meetings, he is learnt to have instructed the municipal commissioner to ensure that unauthorised constructions don’t get power connection. On the basis of such instructions, the civic body is learnt to have sent the CESC a letter asking them not to provide power connections to such properties. They were asked to look into the building plan before giving connections Such a decision also comes in the wake of a recent Calcutta High Court order for immediate shutdown of water and electricity connection with regards to an illegal construction in Ward 35 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation At the same time, KMC also wrote to the IGR & CSR asking them not to allow registration of deeds of these unauthorised properties. It was suggested that the building plans must be checked and KMC will provide all necessary information to them in this regard. In case any aberration comes to their notice, the KMC’s Building department needs to be informed.

Recently, KMC issued an internal circular directing the Assessment department that while tax collection, it should check whether the property has proper building plans or if at all it had received sanctions for any particular portion which was added later.

Details relating to the flat, including the floor and flat number, is to be uploaded in its online database. Any property which is awaiting sanction or hasn’t received any completion certificate is also to be uploaded.