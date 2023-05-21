KMC to e-auction 16 cottah land in Tangra

Kolkata: In a bid to prevent further encroachment, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) may soon e-auction a strip of its land measuring 16 cottah in Tangra under Borough VII.



The civic body is learnt to have approved a proposal to e-auction a strip of land that belongs to KMC.

On inspection, it was found that the strip of KMC land measured about 16 cottah. It is located at Matheswartala Road in Tangra.

Officials are of the opinion that the decision to e-auction the strip of land was taken after receiving reports of encroachment. To take steps against it, the matter was brought to the knowledge of the authority and it was directed to process for e-auction of the instant strip of land following land allotment policy of Land and Land Reforms department of the state government.

The e-auction will be conducted through the MSTC portal by the IT department of KMC subject to approval of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department of the state government.

“The reserve price of the land will either be the IGR value for commercial use or as will be decided by the MIC,” the proposal stated.