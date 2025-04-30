KMC to divide city into 12 zones for water supply using tankers

Kolkata: To enhance the supply of potable water through tanker-mounted lorries across the city and address emergency water supply needs this summer, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has divided the city into 12 zones for efficient service delivery.

According to KMC, the civic body has cleared a proposal for transitioning from empanelled contractor services to a three-year operational contract. The Water Supply department of KMC presently uses a fleet of 130 water tankers. These vehicles supply potable water in different parts of the city for emergency services, besides supplying water in crisis pockets.

However, the KMC was facing two challenges. The first, a circular of the Transport department which announced expiry of life of the vehicles from January this year and secondly, limited water filling points in the city. A Water department official said that several new water filling points in the city have been set up so potable water can be made available in a short time.

Further, on the aspect of switching to a three-year operational contract, the official said such a contract will provide stability and continuity in service delivery while the civic body is also considering future expansion of the existing water tanker fleet. Under this contract, the city will be divided into 12 zones to optimise tanker deployment and reduce delivery times by leveraging proximity to water filling points. Historically, services were provided by 11 empanelled contractors engaged through open tenders at Rs 395 per trip, with contracts extended periodically. A market study conducted on January 14, 2024, established a new base rate of Rs 665 per trip, reflecting current market conditions and labour costs. Further, as part of implementation of the proposal a monitoring mechanism will be established to ensure service quality and adherence to contract terms.