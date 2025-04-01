KMC to distribute vending certs to hawkers from April

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to distribute vending certificates to hawkers in the city from April while also conducting drives to ensure hawking rules are being adhered to.

It was learnt that the initial batch of distribution will likely prioritise hawkers surveyed in 2015 and 2022-23, focusing on those who complied with vending norms. According to KMC sources, some 8000-odd certificates will be distributed. The first phase of the survey had identified over 14,000 hawkers. The civic body is focusing on a single window system for distribution of the certificates.

Such certificates will include the hawker’s name, age, address, stall location, size and goods sold, alongside an identification number. Distribution will follow verification of Aadhaar cards and adherence to spatial guidelines e.g. one-third pavement rule, no plastic sheets. Debashis Kumar, Town Vending Committee’s vice-chairman and KMC Member-Mayor-in-Council has indicated that a time-bound rollout is imminent with April 2025 as the target start date. This follows a nod from civic brass that has been awaited since early 2024. The objective for distribution of such certificates is to segregate “bona fide” hawkers from encroachers, enabling KMC and police to enforce rules without disrupting livelihoods. Hawkers violating norms will risk certificate cancellation and eviction.

The third phase of the 2024 survey, covering all 144 wards, concluded in early 2025, with a report submitted to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This comprehensive data will guide the April distribution, it was learnt. Drives in New Market and Gariahat cleared carriageways and marked vending zones with yellow lines, setting the stage for certificate- based regulation.

Urban planning experts said the initiative will test KMC’s ability to enforce norms and expand coverage over time. Success would hinge on sustained surveys, community cooperation, and infrastructure upgrades, with April serving as a critical launchpad for this long-delayed policy. Updates in the coming weeks will clarify the exact scope and impact as Kolkata navigates this complex urban challenge.