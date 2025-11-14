KMC to digitally track staff attendance to improve services

Kolkata: In a bid to streamline staff deployment for civic body services, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to introduce a new leave and attendance management module under the e-KMC 2.0 platform from November 20, bringing a fully digitised workflow into the processing of leave applications and biometric attendance across all departments.

The existing HRMS-based leave module was discontinued from November 14, according to a circular issued by the Municipal Commissioner.

Under the new system, employees will be required to submit leave applications online and will be able to view their updated leave balances and monitor approvals through their dashboards. Manual applications, where unavoidable, will be entered by the Establishment Section so that all leave records continue to be maintained on the central system. The circular specified a structured workflow in which each leave application will pass through the reporting officer, establishment section, audit officer and the head of department or controlling officer before approval. If an employee does not have adequate leave balance, the system will flag the shortage and allow the case to be forwarded with an alternative leave type suggested by the dealing section.

Attendance will continue to be recorded through biometric devices installed across KMC offices. These timestamps will be validated by the system against permissible working hours and checked for duplicate or irregular entries before they are accepted.

Employees may also place online requests to condone late attendance or absence, supported by documents, and reporting officers can approve or reject such requests digitally. Attendance will be finalised only after all validations are complete, and employees will be able to generate their attendance reports directly.

The circular notes that all attendance and leave data will now be stored digitally to facilitate quicker processing, record verification and audits. Medical leave will continue to be examined by the Medical Board before approval.

KMC officials said improved tracking of attendance and leave availability helps departments plan their daily workforce deployment more efficiently, particularly in operational units responsible for essential civic services.