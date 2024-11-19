KMC to demolish remaining portion of collapsed Entally building

Kolkata: With two persons dead last night following a collapse of an abandoned factory building in Entally area, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is demolishing the remaining structure to avoid any further accidents.

Portions of an abandoned factory on Convent Road in Entally collapsed late on Sunday night, killing a security guard Shahidur Rahman and his brother Mujibur who

were visiting him.

Following the incident, Mayor Firhad Hakim had visited the spot. KMC officials said that the building at 23, Convent Road was a chemical factory which had shut down. The Mayor said KMC records showed someone recently bought over this property. He said this was an abandoned building so far and the KMC is not aware if there is any legal dispute concerning the property. The Mayor assured the rest of the portions will be demolished to avoid any further collapse. The two persons trapped inside were pulled out of the debris and shifted to the hospital where they were declared dead. Over the years, trees and branches grew out of the building, further destabilising the structure. The civic body on Monday began the demolishing work. KMC officials could not confirm as to whether there was any signboard of ‘dangerous building’ attached to the property.

Police said the 100-year-old old chemical factory, which manufactured acid, had been shut for years. Shahidur’s wife, who lives in a room next to the factory, said her husband heard a thud around 8.30 pm and ran to investigate. His brother followed him. Suddenly, a large chunk of concrete from the terrace fell on them. They were taken to hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival

Locals said that the property was an abandoned one and they had often complained to the KMC for cleaning it, especially during monsoon when the vector borne diseases see a spurt.