KMC to crack whip on builders using substandard materials

Kolkata: With several incidents of tilted buildings coming to light in the past two weeks, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to crackdown on developers using substandard materials for construction.

Sources said a meeting was conducted where it was discussed that the civic body needs to assess the quality of materials being used for building construction in the city. Engineers are of the opinion that substandard materials are one of the causes for building developing such defects. It was decided that inspections at the construction sites are necessary for the same.

The home buyers also need to be made aware regarding use of substandard materials. Keeping this in mind, awareness campaign pamphlets are likely to be made and distributed by KMC in the wards.

The developers who would be found violating building rules or using substandard materials need to face action, it was decided. Further, the KMC needs to carry out a drive wherein structural engineers need to check the stability of newly constructed multi-storied buildings. Such inspection drives will also include buildings which over the years have become dilapidated.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has assured that after a duty roster of engineers has been made, timely inspection is being made at the borough level and this has now stopped the illegal construction in the city.

The state government has now come out with a circular which has made it mandatory for developers to submit soil test reports along with building plans if the structure is located within a distance of 15 metres from a waterbody and when the plot directly abuts Metro or Railway line.

The developers are directed to submit a soil test report if the building is in an area prone to soil erosion or it has underground structure. Such a report will be mandatory if the height exceeds 10m or if the site inclination is of 30 degrees and above.