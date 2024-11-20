KMC to crack down on decrepit building owners

Kolkata: In the wake of two deaths following the recent collapse of a portion of a building in Entally, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to crack down on the owners of dilapidated structures which pose an immediate risk of collapse, especially ones located in heavily populated areas or on the main roads.

The recent deaths have apparently put the civic body in a difficult position as it is now struggling to come up with a solution to prevent a bigger tragedy. Kolkata being an old city is dotted with such decrepit buildings, especially in the central and northern part of the city.

Sources said the civic body is planning to make a list of all the dilapidated buildings which stand on main roads and in populated areas. In the opinion of KMC, collapse of such structures can affect the public at large. A survey is likely to be launched soon where the borough executive engineers of the Building department will be tasked with identifying such structures. A list is to be compiled. The owners of such structures will be asked to either get the building repaired by themselves or allow the civic body to demolish it for reconstruction.

Such a move comes in the wake of Mayor Firhad Hakim saying that there is a need for a strict law to make owners of such properties liable in the event they collapse, causing injury to the public. He said despite repeated requests the owners are reluctant to get the structures repaired, citing reasons of conflict with tenants or financial hardship.

On many occasions, the tenants refuse to move out fearing they will not be allowed back into their space once the building is demolished and reconstructed. However, to tackle this issue, the civic body has already made the provision to issue occupancy certificates which guarantees them their space in the newly constructed building and also offers the owners extra floor area ratio.