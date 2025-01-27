KMC to consult experts for lifting work of tilted buildings in city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have sought for expertise from agencies concerning lifting work of buildings which are in a tilted position in the city.

In the past few days, several buildings in the city came under limelight for tilting towards adjacent buildings. It began with a structure in Baghajatin, followed by others in Tangra, near Exide more and now also in Bosepukur. The civic body is sending its engineers to assess the structural stability of such buildings in the city. The two buildings in Bosepukur are located in Ward 67. The councillor is learnt to have already brought it to the attention of the KMC Building department.

Allegations had surfaced that most of these structures were illegal constructions. Even as some turned out to be, Mayor Firhad Hakim recently said not all of the tilted buildings are illegal constructions. Sources said there are several agencies in Haryana which specialise in the work of lifting tilted buildings. Hence, the KMC has sought information from them which includes equipment used, technology and the financial implications. It was learnt that experts from one such company are arriving in the city for the same.

The Mayor recently said several of the buildings, about 30, which developed tilt are not illegal constructions.

The tilting was a result of an engineering flaw which involved lack of proper piling. He assured that presently no illegal constructions are taking place after KMC formed a duty roster of borough engineers for inspection in wards. He said if any illegal construction takes place and action is not taken by the engineer concerned then that person will be asked to show cause for the inaction and may even lose their job.