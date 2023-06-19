KMC to construct semi-underground reservoir, booster pumping stn in Ward 125

Kolkata: With Mayor Firhad Hakim promising to fulfil the vision of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) of eliminating the dependency on groundwater, the civic body is soon going to set up a semi-underground reservoir (SUGR) cum booster pumping station (BPS) in Ward 125 where the use of tube-wells is prevalent.



According to the water supply department of the KMC, ward 125 is being served water from Garden Reach Water Works (GRWW) and also through groundwater by means of big diameter tube wells. KMC now wants to replace groundwater with the supply of surface water for the entire ward. In a bid to implement its plan, the civic body has decided to construct one SUGR of approximate capacity of 13.6 lakh litre so that surface water from GRWW can be supplied to a proposed BPS. This will help phase out the use of tube wells in Ward 125 and thus extraction of groundwater can be eliminated to some extent.

It is learnt that the SUGR cum BPS will be set up adjacent to Diamond Harbour Road, West Barisha in Ward 125. The land for the project is being handed over to the KMC by the Housing Department through the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department of the state government. However, due to space constraints, the pump house will be constructed over the SUGR. To supply the water from the GRWW to the pumping station, an inlet pipeline is considered inside the campus of the BPS.

The KMC is considering the use of a submersible pump for supply of the water from the capsule BPS.

Additionally, a pathway and a boundary wall including a gate need to be constructed, it is learnt. The project cost is estimated at Rs 5,89,10,790 approximately. The fund will be provided by a government grant.