KMC to construct booster pumping station-cum-reservoir in Ward 54

Kolkata: In a bid to solve the crisis of filtered water in Ward 54, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to construct a semi-underground reservoir (SUGR) cum booster pumping station (BPS).



According to KMC, to solve the filter water crisis in Ismail Street, Tantia Bagan and at the adjoining areas in Ward 54, the water supply department is learnt to have inspected the site and carried out some maintenance work but it was observed that these areas are densely populated with slum dwellers.

The inspection also revealed that at some of the locations at the remote end there is negligible pressure of filter water and the inhabitants residing at the tail ends are suffering. Some of these areas used to be served by water tankers regularly.

It is learnt another comprehensive inspection was made comprising the member mayor in council (MMIC), Market, DG of water supply and representatives of other concerned departments. It was observed that augmentation of filter water pressure is required at these zones. Therefore, it has been proposed that a capsule booster pumping station with a semi-underground reservoir be constructed in Ward 54.

A location for the same was identified at Munsitala Math near 1/1B, Ismail Street. A 0.4 MG capacity capsule booster pumping station will be set up there. Due to space constraint, it was decided that along with one SUGR, an elevated surface reservoir (ESR) will also be built on top of it. Along with these, inlet pipelines and other related infrastructures too will be set up.

According to the civic body, the project will be executed in three phases at a total cost of Rs 47917213.

The fund is to be disbursed from 15th Finance Commission as per the order of the mayor. The proposal was cleared by KMC on Saturday.