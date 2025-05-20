KMC to conduct mock drills to check fire safety readiness

Kolkata: In the wake of several fire incidents in the city, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to organise mock fire drills in its establishments to enhance fire safety preparedness among its employees.

According to a KMC official, the drill aims to train staff to respond calmly and efficiently in the event of fire or other safety emergency.

A notice issued in this regard directed all personnel concerned to assign suitable staff to attend the mock drill.

Kolkata has been rattled by a series of devastating fire incidents, including the recent Mechua Bazar fire which killed 14 persons. Alarmed by these tragedies, KMC has launched a comprehensive fire safety training programme for its officials, employees, and civic volunteers. On Saturday, KMC Commissioner Dhaval Jain is learnt to have directed secretary Swapan Kundu to issue a directive emphasising the urgent need for fire drills and awareness camps to mitigate risks highlighted by recent incidents.

The drill will occur in two sessions. The first session will take place at 1 pm involving the Hogg Building, HUDCO Building and the Roxy Building of the KMC. The second session at 3 pm will involve CMO Buildings, IT Building, Chaplin Bhawan and PD Building.

Civic volunteers are also included to ensure a broad safety net across KMC’s operations. In response to the recent fires, KMC’s Building department has issued additional guidelines prohibiting the cluttering of staircases and common areas with materials, mandating that rooftops and stairways remain unobstructed for safe evacuation. These measures aim to facilitate swift access for firefighters during emergencies.

KMC authorities stress that enhancing the fire resistance of city buildings and raising awareness are top priorities. An official noted that many KMC buildings are heritage structures, integral to Kolkata’s daily life, making their protection critical.

This fire safety initiative marks a significant step toward safeguarding lives and preserving the city’s infrastructure, reflecting KMC’s commitment to proactive disaster preparedness, said the official.