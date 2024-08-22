KMC to compile digital map of potable water pipelines

Kolkata: After taking up the initiative of mapping drainage lines in the city, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is now compiling a digital map of all water supply lines in its wards so in coming days it can be referred to while taking up projects to augment potable water supply.



It was learnt that a meeting was recently held and which was attended by officials of the water supply department and the engineers from several wards. Briefing was held on how to go about with the work of compiling the digital map.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently instructed civic bodies to ensure people are not deprived of civic amenities, especially drinking water. The KMC has in plan water supply projects to help solve the existing woes related to supply of potable water.

The survey for compiling the map will include details of the number of water standposts, connections to households and booster pumping stations. All this information will be taken into account for the digital map. Further, the conditions of the existing pipelines will also be checked during the survey, it was learnt. The work is already afoot in Behala in Ward 128.

Over the years, several new pipelines were laid and removed. The KMC now wants to maintain a record of the existing infrastructure which will help in executing future projects.

Further, KMC sources are of the opinion that such a map will also help in curbing wastage of potable water which has been a cause of concern for the civic body. In several places, water meters too have been installed to check the amount of water required by households in a day.