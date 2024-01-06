KMC to come up with fair-price diagnostic centre at Kidderpore

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is coming up with a fair-price diagnostic centre where facilities for medical tests like CT scans and MRI will be available at more than half of the cost compared to private laboratories in the city.



The centre at Mansatala Lane in Kidderpore under Ward 77 will be unveiled on January 10. People coming to this diagnostic centre for the test need to bring Swasthya Sathi cards to avail facilities at a nominal cost.

The rates for these two diagnostic tests will be less by 62 per cent than the earmarked amount in Swasthya Sathi cards too. For Swasthya Sathi card holders, the cost for a CT scan of the whole abdomen is Rs 1740, in a fair price diagnostic centre, the same test can be done at Rs 662. The cost of a CT scan of the upper abdomen or lower abdomen is Rs 870 which will be available at Rs 331. The CT scan of the waist or neck will also be done at this fair-price diagnostic centre. A reputed private diagnostic company will run the centre.

In the coming days, digital X-rays and ultrasonography will also be introduced in this fair-price diagnostic centre. The cost for X ray in Swasthya Sathi card is Rs 100 which will be done at Rs 38. Duodenum X-ray will be available at Rs 342.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, KMC Chairperson Mala Roy, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh who heads the Health department of KMC and Debalina Biswas, Borough Chairman will be present during the inauguration.