KMC to carry out upgradation work of brick sewer at Judges Court Road

Kolkata: With the Joka-BBD Bag Metro corridor work by RVNL along the Diamond Harbour (DH) Road preventing the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) from carrying out micro-tunnelling there as part of its project to reduce water logging in the Borough-IX area, the civic body has decided that it will instead carry out upgradation and refurbishment of the brick-sewer along Judges Court Road by de-silting and GRP lining.



In a bid to ensure that wards 77 and 78 (partly) remain free of waterlogging during the monsoon time, the KMC had planned a project involving the upgradation of the sewerage and drainage system in these wards which also included de-silting of the Chetla Boat Canal.

The work was divided into four phases. In the first phase, KMC carried out desilting and lining works for Dent Mission Road and Mominpur Road with the de-silting of Sudhir Bose Road.

In the second phase, similar work was carried out at Mominpur-Jala Lane and DH Road (part). Presently, KMC is carrying out the third phase of work which is de-silting the Chetla Boat canal.

In the fourth phase of work, KMC was supposed to carry out micro-tunnelling along DH Road but due to the Joka-BBD Bag Metro work, this became impossible since the entire stretch from Mominpore-DH crossing towards Kidderpore along DH Road will be demolished for the metro construction work. In its June 16 report, Millennium Post reported that RVNL has asked KMC to shift its age-old underground water supply pipelines starting from Mominpore to Kidderpore at DH Road.

With micro tunnelling out of the question, KMC has now decided to instead carry out upgradation and refurbishment of the brick sewer along Judges Court Road by de-silting and GRP lining.

The proposal was sent to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department for which an amount of Rs 30,44,76,166 was sanctioned. The KMC will now call for an e-tender for this project.