KMC to build semi-underground reservoir, capsule BPS at Ward 91

Kolkata: In a bid to replace groundwater with the supply of filtered surface water in Ward 91, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to construct a semi-underground reservoir (SUGR) cum booster pumping station (BPS) there at a cost of over rupees five crores.



It was learnt that Ward 91 is served with groundwater using power-driven tube wells. It only has a small source of surface water from garden reach Water Works (GRWW) and another similar small source from Teliapara BPS.

It was learnt that Baiswanor Chatterjee, Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) of Housing, Law, PPP and Personnel departments, who is also the councillor of Ward 91, requested the water supply department to replace the use of groundwater with treated surface water which will be obtained through capacity augmentation of the Jai Hind water treatment plant.

KMC has already taken up the augmentation scheme for the Jai Hind treatment plant from 30 MGD to 50 MGD capacity by constructing one new 20 MGD water treatment plant.

This additional surface water will be used for the substitution of groundwater presently used through power-driven tube wells, according to KMC.

To solve the woes in Ward 91, an extensive survey was carried out and one plot of land at Sarat Garden Ghosh Road was found suitable for the construction of a capsule booster pumping station and a semi-underground reservoir.

On further study, it was decided that a 0.7 MG capacity SUGR cum BPS can be set up there. The project will also involve the construction of a pathway, toilet block, boundary wall, and delivery pipes, among other provisions.

A detailed project report was prepared and the project cost was estimated to be over Rs 5 crore (Rs 5,93,43,251). The report was submitted to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department. The project was also cleared by the KMC on Saturday.