KMC to build reservoir-cum-booster pumping stn

Kolkata: To replace use of tube-wells in a portion of Ballygunge and to solve the crisis of filtered water supply in ward 69, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be constructing a semi-underground reservoir (SUGR)-cum-booster pumping station (BPS) at Ritchie Road.



It is learnt that in ward 69, the primary source of filtered water is from Auckland Square BPS. According to the water supply department, there are some crisis pockets where normal supply of filtered water is non-existent. For improvement of filter water pressure in this region, a “source augmentation” is required.

Further, a substantial portion of Ballygunge Circular Road, Ritchie Road and the adjoining lanes and by-lanes are served by means of power driven big diameter tubewells. This goes against the vision of KMC which intends to replace these with a supply of treated filtered water. The councilor of ward 69, Dilip Bose requested the KMC for improvement of water supply in these crisis pockets and requested if surface water can be provided by replacing the tubewells.

After surveying the matter, KMCV decided that a SUGR cum BPS can be constructed at Dhobi Khana ground at 62C Ritchie Road where space is available. The site was inspected by Debashish Kumar, member mayor-in-council (MMIC) Parks and Squares department, the DG of water supply department and the ward councilor, among others involved with the project. It was decided that a 0.4MG capacity SUGR with BPS can be constructed there. But, due to space constraint, the pumping station will be installed over the SUGR. Additionally, inlet and outlet pipelines need to be installed along with a pathway, toilet block including boundary wall, and a gate.

The cost for the SUGR-cum-BPS was estimated at Rs 3,42,90,258. The cost of laying of distribution pipeline the estimate is Rs 1,20,50,635 while the inlet pipeline works will cost Rs 2,23,10,230. The fund will be provided from “suitable government grant.” The proposal was cleared in a MMIC meeting.