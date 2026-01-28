KMC to bring borough offices, health units under biometric net

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to implement Phase III of its face-based biometric attendance system across a wide range of civic offices to strengthen administrative efficiency and ensure uniform attendance monitoring.

According to a circular by the municipal commissioner, all borough offices along with several field and departmental units will be brought under the contactless biometric framework. These include outside offices of the building department, supply and store, EWS units, assessment and collection offices, licence sections, SW&UPA offices, common collection centres, treasury counters, market department offices, the Institute of Urban Management and different health units functioning under the civic body.

An official said the system, which is contactless in nature, builds on the arrangements already introduced during earlier phases and is intended to standardise attendance recording across departments while reducing manual intervention.

Workers engaged under the West Bengal Urban Employment Scheme (WBUES) will also be covered under the biometric attendance system, enabling more accurate tracking of workforce deployment across municipal operations.

The project involves installation and configuration of biometric devices along with supporting application software at multiple locations. As part of the implementation process, KMC’s IT team will conduct spot verification visits for device installation, while arrangements are being made for electrical points, CCTV coverage and installation of racks for uninterrupted power supply wherever required.

All controlling officers and heads of departments have been asked to facilitate the registration of employees under their supervision, which includes facial data capture and mapping of relevant human resource records, the official added.

KMC sources said the entire exercise is being carried out in a time-bound manner, with the objective of improving transparency and strengthening internal administrative oversight across civic offices.