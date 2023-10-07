KMC to bring about 400 unassessed flats under property tax system in Parnasree

Kolkata: In a bid to bring close to 400 flats in Parnasree area in Behala, which were previously government quarters, under the system of property tax, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be holding a camp in Ward 132 after pujas while councillors were instructed to bring to the notice of the civic body such unassessed properties.



On Friday, councillor Sanchita Mitra brought to the notice of the KMC that about 384 flats at Upen Banerjee Road in Ward 132 remain unassessed though they are getting all facilities from KMC.

She said these flats were previously government quarters but later they were handed over the deeds

of these flats.

However, none of the owners have got their flats assessed to date. She added that it is also seen that in some cases areas have been increased but tax is not being paid accordingly.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the quarters previously belonged to the housing department. Inspection was carried out there and in 2016-17 assessment was done for some of the flats. However, for the others, soon a camp will be organised there where these properties will be assessed and brought under the UAA system of property tax.

Hakim said that besides assessing the properties it will also be inspected whether the flat area has increased.

“In this case building department officials will be sent for the inspection. If the sqft area is found to increase, the tax will be assessed accordingly,” Hakim said.

The Mayor further requested that all councillors must bring it to the notice of the KMC if they come to know of such bulk properties which remain unassessed.

“Assessment will help KMC bring in more revenue in the form of property tax,” he remarked.