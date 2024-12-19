KMC to boost drainage infra in nine wards

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will boost drainage infrastructure in nine wards under four boroughs in the third phase of Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP) work.

The move is aimed at solving waterlogging woes. The work will be taken up through an ADB (Asian Development Bank) loan of Rs 2,300 crore. KMC intends to complete the tender process by February 2025.

“The entire work for the third phase will be related to drainage infrastructure development that involves underground sewer lines, setting up of pumping stations and sewage treatment plants. Six new pumping stations and two sewage treatment plants are to come up. Work will involve wards 108 and 109 under Borough XII, 127 under Borough XIV, 139,140,141 under Borough XV and 126 (partial), 142 and 143 under Borough XVI,” said a KMC official.

Among these wards, 141, 142 and 143 (added areas) will witness big scale infrastructural work.

This area presently has some surface and inland drains. Sources said areas such as Nayabad, Paschim Chowbaga, Mukundapur areas of EM Bypass, Joka, Sarsuna near Behala, and Garden Reach will be covered in the third phase. Behala, Thakurpukur, Haridebpur, Kudghat, Tollygunge, Garia, Jadavpur are areas where KEIIP is already working, including laying of underground drainage pipeline in the first and second phase. Work for the second phase still remains to be completed in some areas.

In some places, drainage lines got reversed due to lacunae in KEIIP’s work. This led to inordinate delay and suffering of citizens. Mayor Firhad Hakim has instructed concerned officials to monitor KEIIP work at all stages till completion. KMC has formed a monitoring committee under the Municipal Commissioner which will intervene immediately if they come

across any loopholes.