KMC to amend its Land Use & Dev Control Plan

Kolkata: In a bid to encourage small businesses and generate employment, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is considering amending its Land Use & Development Control Plan (LUDCP) to allow change of use from residential buildings to commercial ones in areas which are not under the ‘Development Control Zone-C’ as per the LUDCP.



The decision comes at a time when at the recently-concluded Bengal Global Business Summit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasised encouragement of small businesses to generate employment.

With business hubs mushrooming in the city, proposals are being submitted to KMC for change of use from residential buildings into commercial buildings for some areas which are not under the Development Control Zone- ‘C’ as per existing LUDCP.

As learnt, in such a zone, certain types of buildings are prohibited such as hazardous building, new mercantile (wholesale) building and extension of existing mercantile building, etc. Hence, the KMC has drawn up a list of a large number of existing roads within the KMC area which need to be included under such a zone and for which the LUDCP needs to be amended.

Further, it was learnt that the proposals for conversion into commercial from residential that have reached the KMC often appealed for conversion of the total sanctioned residential buildings while some appealed for partial conversion.

As per KMC officials, these conversions may be considered by the civic body to encourage small business or to generate employment. At times, the KMC regularises the unauthorised change of use by taking necessary fees and charges.

Hence, it believes that allowing citizens to take permits for change of use will reduce the quantum of unauthorised change of use to a large extent.

In an MMIC meeting this month, several proposals relating to the matter were approved. It was decided that for such areas of construction which would be completely compatible with the building rules as on date, the KMC will charge a conversion fee equal to fresh sanction fee as if the sanction were

being granted today.

Further, such area or part of construction which would be minor deviation from the building rules as on date and deemed fit for conversion/regularisation, conversion fee and charges will be taken as per IGR value.

Finally, the change of use is to be allowed only for commercial areas of KMC as per proposed amendment of the LUDCP. Also, for changing of use, a no objection certificate will have to be obtained from the Fire department. The matter is now pending final approval of KMC.