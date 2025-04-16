KMC to adopt new unified module for water supply

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is introducing a unified module for streamlining various types of water supply connections and managing the associated fees and charges.

A circular issued by KMC’s Municipal Commissioner states that the new module to be introduced by the Water Supply and Drainage department will include enhancements and additional functions to better support the department’s activities. The existing module supports the creation of water connection accounts, demand generation and EODB (ease of doing business) related processes.

A KMC official said the new module will ensure efficient handling of EODB CAF (Common Application Form) cases under Water Supply department and facilitation of reconnection and disconnection processes for water connections.

The new module will operate on the state government’s Software Development Centre (SDC) cloud to ensure round the clock accessibility from various devices including laptops, desktops etc.

Major benefits will include enhanced accessibility through cloud-based servers, ensuring round-the-clock availability and compatibility with multiple devices, online applications and citizen friendly interfaces for improved service delivery, systematic and efficient procedures for municipal governance and barcoded demand generation with online payment options for added convenience.

The KMC’s IT-wing will hold training sessions for the concerned staff of the said department for smooth rollout of the upgraded system. Technical support will be provided post roll out for uninterrupted functioning. Water connection and drainage fees will be processed through the common collection system and can also be paid through new revamped online e payment functionality.