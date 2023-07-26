KMC ties up with Echo India for mgmt of ‘long Covid’ cases in city

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Echo India have joined hands to launch a capacity building programme to address the ‘long Covid’ cases in the city through better management by healthcare providers.



According to KMC medical officers, long Covid is a condition characterised by persistent symptoms and health issues that continue for weeks or months after the initial COVID-19 infection. It has emerged as a significant concern worldwide. Many individuals who have recovered continue to experience a range of symptoms, including fatigue, respiratory issues, cognitive problems, and others. Recognising the need for comprehensive management, KMC and Echo India have joined forces.

It is learnt that the first cohort of 50 medical officers from KMC will start attending their guided learning sessions from July 25. These medical officers will receive specialised training in identifying, managing, and providing comprehensive care. Dr Subrata Roy Chowdhury, Chief Municipal Health Officer, KMC said: “This partnership with Echo India is a significant step towards strengthening the healthcare system in Kolkata and addressing the burden of long Covid. By leveraging the ECHO model and digital learning solutions, we can build the capacity of our healthcare providers, enhance skills and ensuring quality healthcare services for our citizens.”