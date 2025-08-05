KMC ties building clearance to green cover compliance

Kolkata: In a move aimed at ensuring compliance with environmental norms, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made it mandatory to verify tree plantation and greenery components before issuing a completion certificate for any building project.

The directive, issued by the Municipal Commissioner with the approval of the Mayor Firhad Hakim, is effective immediately.

According to the circular, the Building department must confirm that the mandated landscaping and tree plantation, as approved by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) during the project’s sanction stage, have been carried out on-site. This verification must be completed before any Completion Certificate is issued.

As per the new rule, all proposals for completion certificates must now include a site verification report. The report should certify that the approved number and type of trees have been planted in accordance with the DFO-cleared plan and that these trees are being maintained and are surviving.

The circular further directs that this requirement be explicitly included in the completion certificate checklist used by the Building department. This is intended to ensure compliance and accountability before processing such proposals.

Officials across departments have been instructed to strictly adhere to the directive. The order has been circulated to the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Joint Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Secretary, DG (Building), DG (Parks & Squares), OSD to the Mayor and key stakeholders including the President of CREDAI Bengal, chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects (West Bengal Chapter) and the secretary of the Licensed Building Surveyors Association.

The move is part of KMC’s broader efforts to reinforce environmental sustainability in urban development. The verification process is expected to ensure that green cover commitments made during the building sanction process are fulfilled in reality before any occupancy is allowed.

The directive applies to all ongoing and upcoming construction projects under the jurisdiction of the KMC.