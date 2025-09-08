KMC teams up with volunteers for student eye health

Kolkata: The Education department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has joined hands with a well-known network of volunteers that work for meeting the needs of local communities to provide free eye check-ups and ensure proper vision care for students of KMC schools.

The initiative titled ‘Sight for Kids’ kicked off from Michael Madhusudan Dutta KMCP School located at Ward 76 under Borough IX of KMC.

Sandipan Saha, Member-Mayor-In-Council (Education) of KMC inaugurated the initiative in presence of local councillor Sasti Das and members of Lions International, along with officials of KMC’s Education department. “We have collaborated with Lions International District 322 B2 for conducting eye check-ups for all the students in our school. If it is found that any student needs spectacles to address poor vision, he/ she will be provided with the same.

The initiative will be completely free-of-cost and will gradually be taken up at all the 218 schools under the civic body,” said Saha. “Students studying in our schools are mostly from lower middle class families.

So this initiative will be of great help for them,” said a senior official of the civic body’s Education department.

The endeavour reflects KMC’s continued commitment towards safeguarding the health and well-being of all students in KMCP schools.