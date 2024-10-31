KMC takes preparatory measures for Chhath Puja; about 80 ghats will be in use for rituals

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday held a meeting to decide on preparatory measures for the upcoming Chhath Puja when devotees shall head to city ghats for rituals.

Addressing the press, Mayor Firhad Hakim said that a total of 80 ghats — 40 KMC and 40 KMDA — will be prepared for the Chhath Puja rituals. This, apart from Doi Ghat and Takta Ghat, will also be used for the rituals. For Takta Ghat, KMC sought cooperation from the INS Netaji Subhas naval station of the Indian Navy which is situated there, Hakim confirmed.

The Mayor said, at Nimtala Ghat a portion is in a precarious condition due to erosion caused by the river. “We have asked the police to barricade that portion while the Kolkata Port was requested to declare it as a prohibited area,” he said.

Further, he shared that another spot has been identified near gate no 13 of a dock of the Kolkata Port Trust which will be made accessible to the devotees. The Mayor shared that a total of six artificial ponds will be available for performing Chath rituals.

He also shared that owing to court cases, the waterbody at the Bengal Lamp premises will remain out of bounds for devotees. Instead, the police have been asked to inform devotees of the other water bodies made for the purpose. Hakim said that due to heavy monsoon, some of the water bodies will be dewatered to remove algae and weeds. “This will be done to ensure the safety of devotees. It will avert any possible accidents due to the slippery surface,” he explained.

The Mayor said all arrangements are being made to set up changing rooms, lights, toilets at the identified spots. He mentioned that Railways will be requested to suspend train services of circular railway on November 7 night and on the November 8 morning.