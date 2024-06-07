KMC takes last-minute monsoon preparations

Kolkata: Ahead of the monsoon, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is making preparations to ensure citizens are not inconvenienced, especially taking steps to avert waterlogging and prevent accidents relating to electrocution.



The civic body reportedly has asked its lighting and drainage department to submit its plans for dealing with monsoon-related issues. It was decided that in every water pocket in the city there will be a team from the drainage department. They will need to monitor the situation on days of heavy rainfall and take necessary action. Some of these water pockets are CR Avenue, Thanthania Kalibari, MG Road, Diamond Harbour Road, Bidhan Sarani, EM Bypass etc.

Further, the civic body will take up cleaning of the gully pits and desilt the drains. Further, the drainage pumping stations will be on standby. It was learnt that the civic body has also arranged for portable pumps to drain the stagnant water. The Irrigation department has also been asked to ensure cleaning of the canals ahead of monsoon. The department will also be asked to ensure the proper functioning of the Bantola lock gates in case of heavy showers.

The civic body is learnt to have also started earthing work of its light posts in advance. About three lakh light posts in the city are being checked to ensure there is no incident of electrocution during monsoon. Without earthing, during monsoon, pedestrians may suffer electric shock. KMC has also started its inspection of dilapidated ‘dangerous’ buildings in the city, serving notices to the owners. Sources said that strict instructions have been given to the building department for thorough inspection of such structures, which includes checking the structural stability. As part of the survey, the civic body is also warning the owners and residents of such structures which pose an immediate risk of collapse.