KMC struggles to convince tenants to shift out of dangerous buildings

Kolkata: In the wake of monsoon showers, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is on a drive to convince tenants of dilapidated buildings to temporarily shift out to pave the way for repair works in a bid to avoid any tragedy arising out of a possible collapse.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently expressed concerns over dilapidated buildings in the city. Sources said that strict instructions have been given to the KMC building department for thorough inspection of such structures, which includes checking the structural stability. As part of the survey, the civic body is also warning the owners and residents of such structures which pose an immediate risk of collapse. However, in most cases, KMC is struggling to convince the tenants to shift out for reconstruction work. Sources said most of them are reluctant to leave the property fearing they won’t be allowed back by the owners once the house is rebuilt.

“In several cases, litigation between the owners and tenants is posing an obstacle against rebuilding these dilapidated houses which pose an immediate risk of collapse,” the source said. Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 was passed last year allowing issuance of a ‘certificate of occupancy’ to inhabitants of these dilapidated properties to ensure they are not deprived of their rights and get the deserved space in that rebuilt structure. To encourage owners to carry out repairs, an extra floor area ratio is being offered. Sources said despite the new legislation tenants are reluctant to shift and are continuing to live in these ‘dangerous buildings’ risking their lives.

There are more than 2000 insecure structures in the city and out of these nearly 1,200 buildings are ‘dangerously insecure’. With the amendment, a new proviso was added to Clause V of Section 412A of the Act which states that “provided that the Municipal Commissioner may, if satisfied that it is expedient so to do, secure the safety of the occupiers of the dilapidated building, by order direct the occupiers thereof, immediately to vacate the premises and that they will have right to erect the temporary structure in the said premises for rehabilitation after demolition of dilapidated building prior to the commencement of development work which the landlord or the occupiers, as the case may be, has to carry

out immediately.”