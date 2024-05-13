KMC strengthens field inspection drives to check illegal construction

Kolkata: To stop illegal constructions, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has strengthened its field inspection drives.



The civic body has been battling cases of illegal construction in the city. The pressure has doubled ever since an under-construction building collapsed killing 13 persons in the Garden Reach area.

A probe was initiated by the civic body to ascertain the cause of the collapse and since then several violations have come to light. A preliminary report was submitted on the same which brought to light many violations of rules.

It was learnt that most of the constructions in wards 133 to 141 in the Garden Reach area are illegal. Mayor Firhad Hakim alleged that most of such constructions came up during the Left Front regime and that presently KMC cannot evict people who are already living in these structures.

He, however, said that presently the civic body is strictly carrying out field inspection. Borough-level engineers have been asked to carry out thorough surveys.

The mayor said that nowadays while giving sanctions the civic body is checking if there was any waterbody at the site. The KMC has compiled an inventory of waterbodies and has given the responsibility to the assessment department.

The KMC has set up a building work diary report on its website where citizens can input information relating to the constructions they want to inquire about. One has to type in the details, including premises number, assessee number and KMC street name apart from ward and borough details.

But many have alleged that despite entering proper details the work diary app showed ‘No record found’.

Further, what has become apparent is that demolition teams of the KMC are facing resistance from locals while going to demolish illegal portions. The police have also been asked to accompany the KMC team on such drives. Opposition councillors have alleged that most of such illegal constructions in the Garden Reach area were made in the last 10 years ever since the TMC came to power.