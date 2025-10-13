KMC steps up vigil as malaria cases surge in city

Kolkata: With malaria cases in Kolkata reportedly more than doubling in less than two months, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has intensified surveillance and vector control measures, especially in under-construction buildings and vulnerable wards.

According to KMC’s Health department, between January and August 10 this year, 1,156 malaria cases were reported in the city. But between August 11 and October 5, the number shot up to 3,074. Nearly 1,000 of these cases were recorded in the last four weeks alone. “Despite repeated warnings, many residents continue to store water carelessly, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” said a KMC health official. While civic authorities have stepped up fogging and chemical spraying, residents in several localities have blamed inadequate monitoring by the KMC for the rise in infections. Officials, however, insist that surveillance has been ongoing and that drives have been intensified in “sensitive” areas.

Last year, 69 wards were reportedly identified as malaria-prone. This year, 11 wards have been marked as “high-risk”, with the majority of cases reported from north and central Kolkata. KMC officials said eight under-construction housing sites were recently inspected, and stagnant water was found in three of them. Special teams have been directed to conduct daily inspections and take preventive measures.

Experts attribute the sudden spike to three key factors—erratic weather, low public awareness, and lack of compliance with civic advisories by Durga Puja organisers. “Malaria transmission now continues almost year-round because of the city’s rising humidity levels,” said entomologists, urging continuous monitoring and public awareness campaigns.

KMC’s chief entomologist Debasish Biswas told the media that the female Anopheles mosquito, which transmits malaria, often breeds in rooftop water collections.

“They prefer rainwater and open, well-lit spaces. Our teams are focusing on such areas and regularly applying larvicides,” he said.

Health officials have also reminded residents to use mosquito nets, particularly since Anopheles mosquitoes are most active between 10 pm and 4 am.