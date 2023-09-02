KMC starts road repair work following list sent by Lalbazar

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim has confirmed that the civic body has received from the police a list of about 44 battered roads in the city that are being taken up for repair works in the first phase.

Addressing the press on Friday, Hakim said that KMC has already given out instructions to carry out the repair works.

In the first phase, the repairs will be carried out in 44 roads as per the list sent to the civic body by the police.

The Mayor confirmed that once the work is finished, he will seek a report of the work done. He added that he would personally visit the sites to inspect the work.

With potholes paving the way for road accidents in the city, Kolkata Police recently sent a list of battered roads that need fixing to the KMC and the Public Works Department (PWD) to do the needful.

It was learnt that this is the first such list which has been compiled while another one will soon be prepared and sent before Durga Puja. The prevailing monsoon is said to have further led to the worsening of road conditions in the city. Several major arterial roads feature on the list. The total number is 385.

Inputs were sought from 25 traffic guards in the city on battered roads and potholes at the beginning of this month.

The information was compiled and sent to Kolkata Police Headquarters, Lalbazar which then forwarded the same to KMC and PWD for repair work. Among the list of roads, 352 belong to KMC while 32 are from PWD.

Some of these roads are Syama Prasad Mookherjee Road, James Long Sarani, Diamond Harbour Road, Strand Road, M.G Road etc.

The civic body is also taking up repair work at Syama Prasad Mookherjee Road where there are several potholes and bumps.

It will be reconstructing the upper crust of the road of that stretch after a water pipeline work. Repair work will be done from Hazra Road to Rashbehari and then from Rashbehari Crossing to Tollygunge Rail Bridge.