KMC starts demolition work of illegal construction at Garden Reach

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Thursday, began its demolition work of a portion of an allegedly illegal construction which had leaned towards another building last year in Garden Reach’s Fatehpur area.



A 40-member team of KMC arrived at the spot to demolish portions of the building at the address 474 C/1 at the Fatehpur area. It was learnt that the pillars of the building had started developing cracks over time. The civic body team was accompanied by the police.

However, work came to halt as residents of the building complained that the demolition was being carried out without giving them any prior intimation. The owner has alleged that the KMC is not demolishing the portion which is illegal and is instead using hammers on the portion belonging to him since he is a BJP party worker.

It was learnt that the KMC had served a notice to the building owner informing that it was an illegal construction. KMC sources said that it will demolish all the illegal portions in due course of time. On Thursday, the portion where work began was unoccupied. However, the civic body has taken measurements of the total area in the building occupied by residents. Plans are afoot to rehabilitate them under the Banglar Bari scheme.

About six buildings in that area have been identified by the KMC as illegal. All of these would also be demolished. It reportedly came to light that there are close to 40 such illegal constructions there. Mayor Firhad Hakim said: “Action will be taken once we get a compiled report from the inquiry committee that has been set up for the purpose.”

The police have said that police stations have already been intimated about the demolition work and KMC will have no problem in executing their work.