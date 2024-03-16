KMC solves drainage problem at Behala’s Gholeshapur Rly Colony

Kolkata: Following requests from Eastern Railway, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has helped solve a long-standing drainage issue at Gholeshapur Railway Colony in Behala.



According to the Eastern Railway, a long-standing problem of stagnant surface drain water at the Gholeshapur Railway Colony in Behala has finally been resolved. The issue, which had persisted for over a year, had led to an unhygienic environment and posed a health risk to residents of the colony. As learnt, the cause of the stagnation was identified as a complete blockage in the main connection from the colony’s drain to the KMC sewer line. Despite contacting the KMC executive engineer and apprising him of the situation, initial attempts to receive assistance were unsuccessful, the Railways statement said.

However, it informed: “Through persistent efforts and intervention with the Director General of KMC, a joint inspection was conducted on March 4, 2024, by the KMC Executive Engineer and Railway personnel.

The inspection revealed that three locations within the KMC sewer line were completely choked. Fortunately, the assistant engineer of KMC successfully cleared all three blockages, allowing wastewater from the Gholeshapur staff colony to flow smoothly once again.”

Deepak Nigam, DRM, Sealdah stated: “We are committed to ensure the well-being of our Railway staff and their families. Resolving such essential issues is paramount in creating a healthy and safe living environment for our residents.”