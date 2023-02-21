KMC shortlists about 150 ponds for pisciculture

kolkata: In a bid to protect water bodies from getting filled up, Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) environment department has shortlisted about 150 ponds in Kolkata for pisciculture purposes, while it is soon going to float tenders to invite interested parties.



The member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the environment department, Swapan Samaddar said that the civic body in collaboration with the state fisheries department has completed surveying of about 150 ponds in the city which have been shortlisted for pisciculture.

The MMIC confirmed that soon the KMC will float tenders to invite parties interested in carrying out fish farming there.

Some of the areas where ponds have been shortlisted for pisciculture are — Chaulpatty Road, Beleghata Main Road, Raja Rajendralal Mitra Road, Swinhoe Lane, Bosepukur Road and Picnic Garden Road.

The MMIC told Millennium Post that this will not just help in protecting the ponds which are at risk of getting filled up by land sharks but will also help provide a livelihood for local youths interested in fish farming. Asked who would take responsibility for maintaining these ponds once pisciculture begins, Swapan Samaddar said that the local people in the wards will have to take the responsibility. Saving the environment has to be a collective effort.

There are about 3500 ponds within the jurisdiction of the KMC. To keep track of the water bodies, KMC is also doing Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping of all the ponds within its jurisdiction while it is also identifying lands which were previously water-bodies. The idea of introducing pisciculture in city ponds was conceived after complaints began pouring in from wards against filling up of water bodies for real estate purposes.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has given strict instructions to officials of the environment department to upload an updated list of ponds to keep track. Hakim said that KMC does not give sanction for carrying out construction of buildings on water bodies. He said that locals need to be aware of whether the ponds in their area are being filled up. Citizens can inform the KMC if they come

across such activities.