KMC set to take up drainage projects worth Rs 164 cr to prevent waterlogging

Kolkata: To rid several wards of waterlogging, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is likely to take up two projects at a total cost of Rs 163 crore approximately and which involve setting up a new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), sewage pumping station and augmenting an existing STP in South Kolkata.



According to KMC, Wards 139, 140 and 141 are densely populated areas and do not have proper drainage networks. These areas are facing acute problems of water logging even after rare to medium rainfall.

It was found that no STP is existing within the said area or nearby because the dry weather flow from the locality is being directly discharged into the Hooghly River.

Dry weather flow is the average daily flow to a wastewater treatment plant during a period without rain.

Considering the problem, the KMC has decided to construct a 35 MLD sewage treatment plant, including a sewage pumping station at Bhanga Khal under Borough XV.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 93,94,54,661. It is learnt that the fund for the project is to be provided from the 15th Finance Commission Grant and for which an MoU was also signed.

The proposal was placed before a member mayor-in-council (MMIC) meeting, recently. It is learnt that the proposal has been considered and is presently subject to the approval of the KMC. Sources said, if approved, E-tender will be floated for the same.

Similarly, the KMC is also mulling augmentation of the existing Baghajatin sewage treatment plant by setting up another STP for treatment of dry weather flow of the surrounding area. It is learnt that wards 101,109 and 110 are densely populated areas and this augmentation work will greatly benefit the people of these wards in South Kolkata.

The estimated cost for the project is Rs 70,64,77,200. The fund may be sourced from the 15th Finance Commission Grant subject to whether fund is available, it is learnt.

The proposal to float the e-tender for the project was passed in an MMIC meeting.