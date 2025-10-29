KMC set to digitally map trees in the city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is preparing to launch a digital documentation project to record every tree in the city, aiming to build a comprehensive database of Kolkata’s green cover.

The civic body will soon start a large-scale survey to collect detailed information, including the number, location, species, and height of trees along roads and in parks.

Civic officials said the tender process for the project will be initiated shortly. The move is aimed at using modern technology to create a transparent, interactive database accessible to citizens. Once the system goes live, residents will be able to check tree details through the KMC website or mobile app. At a click, users can locate trees on a digital map, view their species, and find out how many trees stand along a particular street or inside a park.

At present, the KMC lacks accurate data on the city’s tree population. A senior official of the Parks and Gardens Department said: “It is difficult to specify the exact number of trees in Kolkata. We estimate that there are around 3.5 lakh trees across streets and parks, but this number is not verified. Hence, a detailed, data-based survey is essential.”

According to plans, the project will begin with a ground-level field survey where every tree will be tagged, measured, and photographed.

The collected information will then be digitally mapped and stored in a central database. The use of drones is also being considered to improve accuracy and coverage.

“Our goal is to create an interactive, map-based database where citizens can type a road name and instantly see the trees there — their species, location, and height — through Google Maps,” a KMC official said.

Officials believe the project will strengthen environmental planning, simplify permissions for tree felling, and aid plantation and maintenance.

Environmentalists have welcomed the move, saying a precise digital record will help protect Kolkata’s dwindling green spaces.