KMC set to convert all slum premises into ‘thika’ properties

Kolkata: The Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, on Friday said that plans are afoot to conduct all slum premises into ‘thika’ properties to ensure the rights of the dwellers.

Addressing the press, Hakim said that the KMC intends to secure the rights of the slum dwellers. He said small time promoters are apparently attempting to grab such lands for real estate projects. Converting these into ‘thika’ premises will give the slum dwellers a legal right. They won’t be easily evicted in that case.

Hakim said that to achieve the same, certain legal changes are required to be made. Gradually, the decision will be implemented once approval comes from the competent authority.

The Mayor said in such premises the state will build Banglar Bari for the slum dwellers so they too can live comfortably without any fear of losing their roof. He also added that in the recent fire incident at Padmapukur which gutted houses, the state will build them Banglar Bari.

The civic body over the years has focused on improving living conditions of the slum dwellers. The KMC recently cleared the proposal to rename its ‘Bustee (slum) Services department’ to ‘Uttaran Services department’. According to the KMC, the term ‘Bustee’ has a negative connotation whereas ‘Uttaran’ represents development and progress fostering a more dignified outlook.

The department’s role extends beyond slum maintenance to rehabilitation, infrastructure development and social welfare, making ‘Uttaran’ a more appropriate name.

In 2023, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had suggested the same to Mayor Firhad Hakim. Banerjee had said that bustee be renamed as Uttaran since all are owners here of their small homes.