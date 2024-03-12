KMC set to construct a G+V storied English medium school

Kolkata: To further improve its primary education system, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to construct a G+V storied building which will house an English medium school in Ward 79.

It was learnt that the Borough-IX Engineering department of KMC has already inspected a land at 17 Debi Chowdhury Road in Mominpur area as per the direction of Mayor Firhad Hakim. The survey revealed that the land, measuring 905.25 sqm, is vacant. A scheme has been prepared for a G+V storied educational building for use as an English medium school.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 9,18,92,317. The fund is likely to be provided by the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department. The civic body will soon float a tender for the project.

Amid barbs from Opposition parties that most of the KMC Primary schools are being shut down or are reeling under shortage of either teachers, pupils, or poor infrastructure, the civic body is gearing up to improve its schools through innovative ideas that will pave the way for a better education system. According to data shared by the KMC, the Education department has already set up smart classrooms which consist of smart television, speakers, webcams etc. at 11 KMCP schools. Further, it was learnt that KMC is also seeking funds from corporate bodies to pave the way for model schools. Several private and government organisations have expressed willingness to equip the Primary schools with renovation of toilets, providing furniture, smart gadgets for learning etc.

Some of the existing such model schools are the Maheshwartalla KMCP School and Mohan Chand Road KMCP school. These two were developed recently and became functional from 2024 Academic Session. Additionally, two more schools in wards 82 and 108 are scheduled to become model schools.

KMC has also teamed up with ‘Teach for India’ to provide teaching assistant fellows to help the KMCP school teachers for development of overall teaching learning experience.