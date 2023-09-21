KMC serves notice to Rlys for unclean premises in Ward 56

: During a dengue drive at a Railways premises on Wednesday, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have warned the Rail authorities to either clean up the place themselves or allow the civic body to do it in return for a fee.

On Wednesday, deputy mayor and Member Mayor-In-Council (MMIC), Health, Atin Ghosh carried out a dengue drive in Ward 56. Sources said that the civic body had been getting complaints regarding a Railway premises where garbage has accumulated along with rainwater, creating a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

Ghosh was accompanied by councillor Swapan Samaddar who is also the MMIC for Slum Development and Environment department.

The duo visited the Railway premises and encountered scattered materials on the premises where rainwater accumulation took place. The KMC is learnt to have served three notices under Section 496A of the KMC Act.

Ghosh is learnt to have told the Railways authorities to clean up their premises. He said if the Railways cannot do so then KMC will do it. In this case the Railways will have to foot the bill for cleaning charges.

KMC sources said that several Central government establishments are under the radar of the civic body for violating dengue guidelines while some have already been served a warning. Complaints have come against central establishments such as Coal India, Railways, National Library and Kolkata Port and Army. Some cases have also been filed at the municipal court.

In a bid to curb a massive dengue outbreak, KMC is learnt to have already cancelled leave of the workers of its Health department for the next two months. A meeting has also been conducted with the borough health executives.

Ghosh said that dengue breeding grounds in the city need to be destroyed and monitoring will take place at three levels- KMC headquarters, borough and in the wards.

Ghosh is scheduled to visit Jadavpur University to take stock of the measures being taken on the campus to prevent mosquito breeding. He said drones are also being used to spray larvicide in places which are difficult to access.