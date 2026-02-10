KMC sees surge in domicile certificate applications amid SIR

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has witnessed a surge in applications for domicile certificates following the launch of SIR.

According to KMC sources, more than 14,500 applications for domicile certificates were received from the end of December last year through January. Officials described the volume as unprecedented, pointing out that in normal times the civic body receives fewer than 200 such applications in a month. Most of the applications were submitted by January 31, officials said, adding that the spike coincided with the commencement of the SIR process under the supervision of the Election Commission of India. Domicile certificates are being used by applicants as a supporting document for the revision of the electoral rolls.

To prevent inconvenience to citizens during the SIR exercise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier instructed all municipal bodies and district administrations in the state to facilitate the issuance of domicile certificates. Following the directive, KMC opened dedicated desks at its headquarters and at various borough offices across the city to accept applications.

Civic officials said these special arrangements helped speed up the application process. “The additional desks were set up keeping the SIR requirements in mind,” an official said.

Municipal sources said the applications received by KMC have been forwarded to the Kolkata sector collector’s office. The documents are being verified by the police, after which the certificates are approved by an officer of the WBCS rank.

At present, KMC is accepting applications only for requirements linked to the SIR process, officials said, adding it will continue for the duration of the electoral roll revision.