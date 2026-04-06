KMC sees Rs 43 cr jump in property tax collection

Kolkata: The property tax collection of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has increased by over Rs 43 crores in the recently concluded 2025-26 fiscal, accounting for a rise of nearly 3.5 per cent in comparison to the 2024-25 financial year. The total collection has been Rs 1303.50 crore, surpassing the previous year’s collection of Rs 1260.12 crores.



According to a senior official in KMC’s Assessment department, the highest growth of 10.75 per cent has come from the South Suburban Unit (SSU) that involves the Behala area. The tax collection from Behala has been Rs 74.69 crores up from 67.44 crores last year.

Borough XII, which covers wards 101, 102, 105, 106, 107, 108 and 109 of KMC, has witnessed a growth of 6.44 per cent in its collection by mopping up Rs 113.06 crores against the previous year’s collection of

Rs 106.22 crores. Borough XI with wards 103, 104, 110, 111, 112, 113 and 114 has seen a collection of Rs 39.66 crores against Rs 38.06 crores in 2024-25; a rise of 4.19 per cent.

The Joka unit has registered a collection of Rs 49.98 crores against Rs 48.37 crores last year, contributing to a rise of 3.32 per cent. The Tolly Tax unit, with a total collection of 155 crores, has also posted a rise of 1.75 per cent in comparison to the previous year.

Among the eight assessment sections under KMC, the highest amount in terms of property tax has been from the South unit, where the collection has been Rs 554.05 crores against Rs 528.90 crores in the 2024-25 fiscal, a rise of 4.75 per cent. The North Unit’s collection has been nearly Rs 303 crore, slightly less than the 2024-25 collection of Rs 303.77 crores, posting a negative of a negligible 0.26 per cent.

The Garden Reach unit has only posted a negative collection of 7.92 per cent. “Last year, a huge collection of Rs 3.5 crore was received from Garden Reach Shipyard after reassessment through the unit area, which had pushed up the collection to Rs 12.24 crore.

This year, the collection has been Rs 11.27 crore and hence it cannot be considered as a dip in property tax collection,” explained an official of the Assessment department.