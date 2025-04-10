KMC sees increase of Rs 47.43 cr in its property tax collection in 2024-25 fiscal

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) registered a rise of Rs 47.43 crore in its property tax collection in 2024-25 fiscal year (FY) which is 3.9 per cent higher in comparison to 2023-24 FY.

A healthy collection from the added areas, particularly from Joka, has been a major contributor to the rise in property tax collection. A KMC Assessment department official said the tax collection has been Rs 1258. 53 crore higher than Rs 1211.10 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

Tax collection from Joka unit has been Rs 48.37 crore, up from Rs 41.97 crore that has accounted for 15.24 per cent rise. A payment to the tune of Rs 4 crore from ESI Hospital and Rs 90 lakh from IIM Joka is a significant factor.

The South Suburban Unit (SSU) that involves Behala area registered a positive 10.98 percent increase in tax collection against the 2023-24 fiscal. The collection rose to Rs 67.45 crores from Rs 60.77 crores last year.

The North Unit saw a positive growth of 9.34 per cent in comparison to the previous year in the collection of Rs 303.48 crore against Rs 277.55 crore last year.

The Garden Reach unit (GRU) of KMC saw a hike of 4.6 per cent in comparison to the 2023-24 fiscal which assumes special significance in the wake of the building collapse in Azhar Mullah Bagan in Garden Reach on March 17, 2024 that killed more than a dozen people. GRU’s collection has been Rs 12.24 crore this year against Rs 11.70 last year.

The South unit saw a growth of a negligible 0.48 per cent. However, the unit is the highest contributor with Rs 527.63 crore collection. The Tolly Tax unit recorded growth of 2.63 per cent while Borough XI and XII saw a rise of 0.54 and 1.15 respectively.

“Special emphasis on pending property tax collection and bringing unassessed commercial units, including ones with tax evasion, under the assessment record boosted our exchequer,” said a KMC official.