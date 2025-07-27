KMC sees 10% rise in property tax collection in Q1 of 2025-26 fiscal

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has recorded a 10.24 per cent rise in property tax collection in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal compared to the same period in 2024-25.

Between April and June 2025, the civic body collected Rs 582.54 crore, up from Rs 528.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The growth is more significant when compared to the first quarter of 2024-25, which had seen a 5.57 per cent decline from the same period in 2023-24. In that year, the Q1 collection was Rs 559 crore.

“This year, we’ve not only recovered from last year’s shortfall but have also posted a growth of over 10 per cent,” said a KMC’s Assessment Department official.

According to department records, the highest growth in Q1 revenue came from the Joka unit, which saw a 48.24 per cent increase. This was followed by the South Suburban Unit (SSU), which covers the Behala area, where collections rose by 24.78 per cent. The Tolly Tax unit posted a 15.60 per cent growth.

All eight assessment offices reported year-on-year growth. The North unit recorded a 6.35 per cent rise, the South unit 6.93 per cent, Borough XI 11.97 per cent, Borough XII 5.7 per cent and the Garden Reach unit 3.46 per cent.

The Joka unit’s performance was boosted by recovery of long-pending dues from institutions like ESI Hospital and IIM Joka, officials said.

“Focused recovery of outstanding dues and efforts to bring unassessed or tax-evading commercial units into the tax net have contributed significantly to the revenue growth,” said the official.

KMC’s total property tax collection stood at Rs 1,258.53 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, up from Rs 1,211.10 crore in 2023-24.