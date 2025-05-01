KMC seeks state nod for modified recruitment rules for assistant engineers

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure transparency, following cases filed at the Calcutta High Court, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sent a modified proposal to the state government for approval in relation with recruitment regulations of its assistant engineers (AEs).

It was learnt that a 2022 KMC circular had proposed that 60 per cent of the posts of total cadre strength of AEs in civil, mechanical and electrical wing shall be filled up by direct recruitment through West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (WBMSC) while the rest 40 per cent of the posts shall be filled up by promotion from amongst the confirmed sub-assistant engineer in respective stream after passing an examination, among other criteria.

In 2022, several court cases were filed at the Calcutta High Court by some of the sub-assistant engineers. The court had set aside the said circular, observing it was “illegal”. Such order was subsequently stayed by a division bench and the matter is presently sub-judice.

According to KMC sources, a committee was formed to review the existing regulations. Finally, a proposal for modification was approved. The revised regulations stipulate that 60 per cent of AE posts be filled through direct recruitment via the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission, with 15 per cent of this quota reserved for in-house degree-holding Sub Assistant Engineers, treated as direct recruits with a separate merit list. The remaining 40 per cent of posts will be filled by promotion from confirmed sub-assistant engineers, omitting the previously required examination criterion.

The modified regulations have been sent to the state government for approval after it was ratified by the Mayor-in-Council to address the urgent need for skilled manpower.

In an article published on March 4, Millennium Post had reported that the state government issued a circular asserting that all recruitments of personnel in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state be made only through WBMSC. The circular read: “The municipalities and notified area authorities shall send their requisition of selection of personnel to the WBMSC through Director of Local Bodies while the Municipal Corporations and Development Authorities shall send requisition to the Commission through Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD & MA).”