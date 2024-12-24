KMC seeks state approval to fill up spl med officer post vacancies

Kolkata: Reeling under a crunch, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sought the state government’s approval to fill up vacancies of eleven posts of medical officers while adding two of its old existing health units to its inventory of immovable properties.

It was learnt that the civic body seeks to fill up 11 vacancies in the posts of medical officer (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) under ‘Medical Officer Specialist Cadre’ of the health department of the civic body.

Such a decision also comes in the wake of the state Health department informing that the service rendered by a medical officer (Obst. & Gynae) are of essential and emergency in nature in order to maintain the continuity of their service in public health services such as antenatal and postnatal check-up, out patient check-up as OPD, normal delivery, family planning etc. Hence, it has become imperative for KMC to fill up the vacancies in such posts.

KMC is seeking to fill up the vacancies by way of direct recruitment through West Bengal Municipal Service Commission. For the same, it requires the approval of the state government. As per established procedure, all such proposals for creation or filling up posts shall be scrutinised by a state-level committee on rationalisation and optimal utilisation of human resources before it is concurred by the finance department. It was learnt that the proposal was already cleared in an MMIC meeting.

The civic body has focused on improving its healthcare system as mayor Firhad Hakim said that KMC works at the primary level where if proper treatment is given it may prevent persons from having to visit hospitals for primary health care.

Meanwhile, KMC has also decided to include two of its existing health centres in wards 115 and 120 into its list of immovable properties. KMC will record its name as the owner of such health units.