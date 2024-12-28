KMC seeks police help against encroachments

Kolkata: To free the area of encroachment outside two of the gates of Kalighat Temple which is at the last stage of renovation, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sought help from the police.

Councillor of Ward 83, Prabir Kumar Mukherjee has drawn the attention of Mayor Firhad Hakim, requesting that the road from gate no.1 leading to the ghat be repaired since it has a historic value. According to him, saints used to take that road to reach the ghat. Further, Mother Teresa’s Nirmal Hriday Hospital is also located in this area and which is of great historical value globally.

Further, he is learnt to have told the mayor that the beautification outside gate no. 2 and 3 have drawn the attention of people. However, the view is getting obstructed due to encroachment. He sought to know the plans of the civic body. The Mayor said all developments concerning Kalighat Temple were carried out with state government funds. Kalighat Skywalk work is also in the last stage. He said that the civic body plans to execute beautification work at the ghat area. There are many encroachments in the road towards the ghat, the mayor admitted and requested the local councillor to help the civic body in removing the unauthorised stalls so that the ghat can be beautified.

For maintenance outside gate no 2 and 3, he said unauthorised hawkers have become an obstruction for KMC. They are allegedly defying all guidelines of the Town Vending Committee. “KMC does not have the infrastructure to control this and hence we have reached out to Kalighat Police to help us,” Hakim said. The councillor has been advised to coordinate with the police. The Mayor said that pavement dwellers also need to be shifted to the night shelters set up for them. Mostly, scrap dealers have occupied the space, he remarked.