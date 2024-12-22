KMC says ‘no’ to private land acquisition for park/playground

Kolkata: With the Supreme Court imposing a cost Rs 5 lakh payable to the owner of a private land which the civic body acquired for park purposes, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) warned its councillors against raising demands for random acquisition of private lands for park/playground to prevent unnecessary losses both in terms of

money and reputation.

Recently, a councillor cited names of five plots of land, alleging that even as they were being used for decades for sports activities, they are now vulnerable to grabbing as disputes are arising over ownership of the properties. All the five plots (playgrounds) are used by certain clubs. He called for KMC’s intervention in framing a law for conservation of such playgrounds.

KMC’s Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC), Parks and Gardens, Debashish Kumar clarified that the civic body has no rights to interfere in private properties. Citing certain examples, he said many a time KMC has acquired lands for parks/playground purposes and developed it but later hefty costs were imposed upon the civic body which was dragged to courts by the private owners.

“This has not just dealt a financial blow to KMC but also tarnished its reputation. I will request councillors not to raise such demands,” Kumar said.

Sources said the KMC had to shell out Rs 5 lakh after it lost a case in the Supreme Court. KMC had acquired a piece of land and a waterbody at Narkeldanga North Road for developing it into a park ‘Vivek Udyan’. Such acquisition was challenged in Calcutta High Court by the owner of the premises. The court had directed KMC not to take any steps till the land is returned to the last recorded owner. KMC had appealed against this in the apex court which dismissed the appeal and imposed the cost upon the civic body.

However, after being paid the amount, the owner has now agreed to lease the plot of land (4.67 cottah) to KMC for park purposes.