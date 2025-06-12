KMC rolls out SOP for statue & plaque installations in city

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday rolled out a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to regulate the installation of statues and plaques across the city.

Approved by the Member-in-Council (MIC) on April 7, 2025, the SOP aims to streamline approvals and ensure civic harmony for installations on KMC land, including parks, road islands, boulevards and footpaths.

The SOP mandates that applications be submitted to key officials, including the Mayor, MMIC (Parks & Squares), municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner, or municipal secretary. Applicants need to provide detailed documentation, including a formal request, a location sketch (specifying road name, premises number, and space needs) and specifics about the statue or plaque. These include the commemorated individual’s biography (with birth and death dates), funding details for construction and maintenance, the sculptor’s name, statue type (half or full bust), material (POP, fiber, or bronze) and a commitment to year-round maintenance and observances on anniversaries.

The process apparently involves rigorous scrutiny. Applications will be forwarded to the Municipal Secretary, who will assign them to the chief valuer & surveyor or Directors General (Civil or Parks & Squares). A joint inspection by representatives from Roads, Water Supply, Lighting, and Parks departments will assess location feasibility, pavement conditions, potential obstructions, underground utilities and existing fixtures like trees or light posts.

The inspection report will inform the statue installation committee, chaired by the MMIC (Parks & Squares), Debashish Kumar and comprising senior KMC officials. The committee’s recommendations will be submitted to the MIC for final approval, after which the municipal secretary will issue permissions.

Installation will be supervised by borough executive engineers or parks officials, with fees determined by the MIC. Records will be maintained for future reference. To enhance implementation, experts suggested public awareness campaigns and a digital tracking system. Copies of the SOP have been distributed to all borough chairpersons and controlling officers for immediate action.